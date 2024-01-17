Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We are rapidly approaching the release of Another Code: Recollection on 19th January and the game's first review from Japanese publication Famitsu (via Gematsu) is now in.

As shared by Ryokutya2089, the Famitsu critics gave the upcoming Switch release a total score of 32/40, combining the numbers from four writers who awarded the game 8/8/8/8 respectively. It doesn't get more even than that.

This score puts Another Code: Recollection in joint first place for Famitsu's reviews this week, with UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes and Ghost Runner II also receiving a 32/40.

Be on the lookout for our Nintendo Life review of Another Code soon. If you still haven't made up your mind on the title just yet, remember that a free demo is now available so you can try before you buy.