For Smash Bros. Ultimate's fifth anniversary recently, Nintendo added a bunch of new spirits based on series like Zelda, Splatoon, Xenoblade and Pikmin.

While we expected it to just be a one-time thing, it seems not! In a bit of a surprise update, it's now announced even more brand new spirits are on the way, starting this week from 25th January.

This time around players will be able to get their hands on spirits from games like the indie title Hades, Konami's WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros and the Atlus hit 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. Here's Nintendo's teaser announcement sharing a first look:

For five days starting 1/25, new spirits such as Zagreus, spirits from WBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS, and more will appear on the #SmashBrosUltimate Spirit Board! Defeat them in battle to earn more SP than usual. pic.twitter.com/i0NFDzt4Uy January 24, 2024

As noted, players will need to defeat them in battle to earn more SP than usual.

During the recent anniversary celebrations, the game's director Masahiro Sakurai also commented about how he couldn't believe it had been so long since the release of Ultimate.