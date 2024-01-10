Last month, Nintendo announced it would be celebrating the fifth anniversary of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with a special event as well as brand-new spirits. Now, in an update, the Japanese company has revealed the new spirits.

These spirits will be up for grabs for five days and will be made available this week on 11th January 2024. Included in the lineup are characters from Splatoon 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4.

For five days starting 1/11, new spirits from various series' latest titles, such as The Legend of #Zelda #TearsOfTheKingdom and #Splatoon3 , will be making their way to the #SmashBrosUltimate Spirit Board! Defeat them in battle to earn more gold than usual. pic.twitter.com/OlLHn3C1sm January 10, 2024

As noted, when you defeat them in battle you'll earn more gold than usual. Last month's event allowed players to earn more EXP, SP and snacks. You can learn more about this in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.

In related news, the final Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo Sora from Kingdom Hearts will be released on 16th February 2024.