Last month, Nintendo announced it would be celebrating the fifth anniversary of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with a special event as well as brand-new spirits. Now, in an update, the Japanese company has revealed the new spirits.
These spirits will be up for grabs for five days and will be made available this week on 11th January 2024. Included in the lineup are characters from Splatoon 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4.
As noted, when you defeat them in battle you'll earn more gold than usual. Last month's event allowed players to earn more EXP, SP and snacks. You can learn more about this in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.
In related news, the final Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo Sora from Kingdom Hearts will be released on 16th February 2024.