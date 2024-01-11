To start the new year, Sega has released a small patch for the multiplayer platformer Sonic Superstars, which arrived on the Nintendo Switch last October.

According to the official patch notes, this will bump the Switch release up to Version 1.1.5. Here's exactly what has been changed:

Sonic Superstars Version 1.1.5 (10th January 2024)

Make sure to update your game for a smoother and improved experience. In this update, the following changes have been implemented:

- Added an option to reset scores for Time Attack Mode.

*The score reset function will only delete the scores stored in your local save data. Scores on the online leaderboards will not be affected by the reset.