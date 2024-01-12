One of 2023's finest RPGs, Sea of Stars, is showing no signs of staying in the past. We already know to expect some story-based DLC as it was a stretch goal for the game when it was on Kickstarter, but now we know it's officially in development.

Developer Sabotage Studio shared a tweet earlier today, updating fans on the current plans for the studio. Back in November 2023, the team got together for "Sabobo Summit", an event where Sabotage seemingly gets together and shares ideas. And at the most recent one, two things were discussed — Sea of Stars' DLC, and the vision for "Game 3".

All we know from this tweet is that the DLC is that the DLC has actually left pre-production, which means the team is now fully working on the DLC. In terms of details, all we get from this is that the DLC will be "mysterious and wacky" and that "malevolent spectacle awaits...". Interesting...

"Back in November the team gathered for Sabobo Summit where the DLC for Sea of Stars was pitched, along with the vision for "Game 3" Work is going well with the mysterious and wacky DLC which has officially graduated from pre-production! Malevolent spectacle awaits..."





Given that the DLC has only just left pre-production, we imagine we're still a ways off actually seeing the next part of the story, but we'll be keeping our eyes peeled.

And while we have known about the existence of DLC for a while — the game's director Thierry Boulanger confirmed to Radio Canada that DLC was on the horizon back in September 2023 (thanks Push Square!) — we also know thanks to the Kickstarter page that it's going to be called Throes of the Watchmaker. The DLC aims to help connect the dots between the Super NES-inspired RPG and the action-platformer, The Messenger, and will focus on a prevalent NPC who appears in Sea of Stars.

We assume that "Game 3" will also take place in the same shared universe as The Messenger and Sea of Stars, but obviously Sabotage is being coy on details for its follow-up. For now, a small team is working on the DLC, while the rest are hard at work on the next game. Whatever it is, we'll be there.

Sea of Stars has been a huge success for Sabotage, which announced that the game had reached over 4 million players across the world. It was only released in late August 2023, so that number is pretty darn impressive.