Sabotage Studio has announced that Sea of Stars has been played by over 4 million users across all platforms since its launch on August 29th, 2023.

Now something to keep in mind is that this will include figures from the likes of Xbox Game Pass, so we're not talking about copies sold, as such, but 4 million is still a remarkable feat, regardless.

Sea of Stars has been played by over 4 million people across all platforms and subscription catalogs in less than 4 months 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qFC4FCWBy0 December 18, 2023

In the official press release, game director Thierry Boulanger said the following:

“Sea of Stars is the game of my dreams, and seeing its quest resonate so strongly with players and critics means the world to everyone at Sabotage. The team behind this game is the most talented and dedicated group I could have ever hoped to create Sea of Stars with, and I’m again reminded of their brilliance as we progress with creating Sea of Stars’ upcoming DLC, Throes of the Watchmaker.

"For fans to have recognized our adventure in such an incredibly prosperous year for RPGs alongside new arrivals from the genre’s biggest franchises … we simply just cannot thank you enough for supporting us, and we can’t wait to show you what’s next for Sea of Stars.”

In our review of Sea of Stars, we said that it "is an instant classic and a new high-water mark for modern retro-styled indies", awarding it a score of 9/10.