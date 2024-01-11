Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We have just one week to go before the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown brings the sword-swinging series back to Switch on 18th January. While a free demo is available today for you to check out what's in store, the Digital Foundry tech experts are also on hand to give us the lowdown on the performance side of things.

Now, Ubisoft released frame rate and resolution details for the game last week, so the question was really going to be whether the finished project actually lived up to the promise. According to DF, it does.

As suggested, the game runs at 60fps in both docked and handheld. While Digital Foundry found that this very occasionally drops and cutscenes tend to run at 30fps, it was not in any way harmful to the overall "supremely polished, ultra smooth" experience.

Resolution is similarly positive, with the game delivering 1080p in docked and 720p in handheld. Digital Foundry even goes as far as to suggest that the game feels a little better in portable mode, which is always nice to hear.

Of course, where these things so often fall off the wagon is when the Switch version is compared to other, more powerful consoles. Fortunately, there is no such comparison to be made here, with DF finding the Switch to be just as good of an experience as on any other platform.

All things considered, it seems to be rather positive on the performance side of things. You can check out Digital Foundry's full analysis in the above video and for our thoughts on the game (spoiler: we loved it) our review can be found below.

