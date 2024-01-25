In case you missed it yesterday, Nintendo has now locked in the end date for 3DS and Wii U online play, with the services set to shut down on 8th April 2024. It's raised some questions about the future of Pokémon Bank and if you're wondering what the latest on this is, it's still the same situation.

According to Nintendo's official Q&A, it will still be possible to use online services for both the Pokémon Bank and Poké Transporter but this could change at any time. Here's the official information about this:

"It will still be possible to use online services for the following software but that may also end at some point in the future.

- Pokémon Bank

- Poké Transporter

Although the situation hasn't changed, just months ago, an official Pokémon social media account urged trainers to transfer their Pokémon to Pokémon HOME while it was still possible.





While Pokémon Bank can be used beyond that date, we encourage players to transfer their Pokémon to Pokémon HOME at their earliest convenience.



Yesterday, Nintendo also discontinued online play for Steel Diver: Sub Wars.