We have seen a good few Pokémon clones over the years, but very few have been quite as, ermm, out there as Palworld, the creature-collecting RPG... with guns. Well, it has launched into Early Access on Steam today.

Originally revealed at Indie Live Expo 2021, Palworld has everything you would expect from a Pokémon knock-off: catching, battling, suspiciously similar character models, sweatshops. You know, all the standard traits.

The hook here is that some of the Pokémon Pals have guns. And so do you. We'd be lying if we said that it didn't look kind of awesome. We'd also be lying if we said that there was any chance TPC and Nintendo would let something like this anywhere near the Switch.

This isn't to say that it's all Pokémon inspired. A quick glance at the new trailer (at the bottom of this article) gives off more than enough The Legend of Zelda, Monster Hunter and Fortnite vibes too. Oh, the originality!





Insanely blatant BotW clone footage being inter-spliced with the Cow Killer 9000 and Fortnite building Everyone’s talking about Palworld, but nobody is talking about their other game CraftopiaThe first time I saw this trailer I was laughing for like ten minutesInsanely blatant BotW clone footage being inter-spliced with the Cow Killer 9000 and Fortnite building pic.twitter.com/veIeAypHDj January 18, 2024

If, as you watch the trailer, you are struck by just how similar the models look to real Pokémon, worry not, you are not alone. Palworld comes from publisher and developer Pocketpair — the team that launched the definitely-not-Breath-of-the-Wild-inspired title Craftopia back in 2020. From legally distinct 'Bokoblins' to the 'it doesn't even look like Hyrule... that much' landscape, Craftopia had it all, and it looks like Palworld does too.

What's more, the dev has been very clear in spelling out that this game is not a scam — something that has immediately made us ask, "But is it though?"

As the age-old saying goes: if it ain't broke, add a Totoro with a gun.