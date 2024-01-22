Soapbox features enable our individual writers and contributors to voice their opinions on hot topics and random stuff they've been chewing over. Today, Lowell locks and loads up the Pokémon-inspired game that's been the talk of the town since it launched on Steam and Xbox Game Pass last week...
You might’ve heard about this little game called Palworld by now – it seems like everyone and their Growlithe is playing this Pokémon-with-guns crafting adventure. I largely ignored it leading up to its beta release as it seemed more of a gimmick than an actually compelling game, and only booted it up because I got commissioned to write a few guides for it elsewhere.
I played for about a dozen hours so far, and now I’m of the opinion that I’d rather explore the half-finished Palpagos Islands than Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea any day. Surprisingly, Palworld serves as a great blueprint for what Game Freak could do as it continues to make attempts at an open-world Pokémon game.
For over two decades, I’ve been a massive Pokémon fan and, in recent years, an even larger critic. Here at Nintendo Life, I’ve interviewed professional Pokémon players, reviewed creature-collectors like Temtem and Japan-exclusive Pokémon donuts, and wrote relatively scathing pieces about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In no way do I think that Palworld is superior or more innovative than Pokémon as a whole. Palworld boils down to an amalgamation of many different game genres with few of its own original ideas and a mediocre, floaty battle system. Pokémon is quite literally a genre and childhood-defining series that spans decades and rakes in billions.
That said, Game Freak has failed to design a compelling open world with Pokémon in it – although Pokémon Legends: Arceus came close – whereas Palworld excels at it.
Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region provided very little reason outside of capturing the Pokémon themselves to explore the world. Sure, there were Gimmighouls to find, Tera raids to participate in, and Tera Pokémon sparkling in the distance, but the only progression earned from seeking out every nook and corner was more Pokémon and items rotting in your boxes and items, most of which you never used. Otherwise, this could all be skipped on your way to defeating the Elite Four.
On the other hand, I can’t go five minutes in Palworld without thinking, ‘Man, I hope Pokémon introduces a mechanic like this someday,’ because there’s just so much it does right that keeps me logging back in to forage, build, and adventure out into the Pal-infested islands.
The main strength of Palworld’s open world is the feeling of an unexplored frontier, which serves as a foundation for the base building and survival mechanics. To press onward, you have to build a base which serves as a fast travel point and a place to rest up your Lifmunks and Pengullets. In turn, this makes finding a great place to set up a new base with wood, stone, and ore in abundance an adventure in and of itself. As I play, I keep stumbling upon great little locations with surprisingly good views that I get the incessant itch to move my base to, adding another hour to my playtime.
I truly believe Pokémon needs something like this if it continues with open-world adventures. Game Freak’s juggernaut isn’t even a stranger to base building. Way back in 2003, Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire had Secret Bases, which amounted to a fun distraction given they had no significance in regards to defeating villainous Team Magma/Aqua or reaching the Elite Four. In retrospect, I’m a little surprised Paldea (and Hisui even) had no form of it with so much empty space to fill.
With base building, scouting locations to build up a little house and a workbench on which to set your spare Tandemaus to crafting PokéBalls from the acorns your Lechonk sniffs out would make any future region far more interesting, as you’ve now got a purpose other than crafting TMs to catch hordes of the same Pokémon. And much like in Palworld, there’s an inherent joy of designing your own little home, and even more if you have to defend it from destructive Klawf with your own PokéArmy.
Palworld does a great job of all this by giving its Pals utility both at the base and as you explore. The duck-like Pal Fuack – yes, that’s its actual name – can water fields that grow food and help transport resources. Cattiva raise your character’s carrying capacity, meaning you can haul back more treasure from exploring with one or more on your team. Crafting the right item enables Pals like Direhowl to be ridden as a mount, and others allow you to fly across the massive map after progressing far enough along the technology tree.
Wouldn’t it be awesome if Fighting-type Pokémon increased your carrying capacity, and Ghost types made you harder to spot when sneaking up on shiny Pokémon?
If you think this sounds like a more comprehensive version of the HMs Pokémon used to have, I agree. Yet in Scarlet and Violet, Game Freak allocated all traversal aspects to legendaries Miraidon and Koraidon, meaning there was no real reason to seek out Pokémon to make your adventure smoother. While in no way, shape, or form do I want HMs to come back, these abilities are directly tied to crafting a specific item and to the Pals themselves, making progress through the open world, learning new recipes along the way, far more compelling.
Wouldn’t it be awesome if – for example – Fighting-type Pokémon like Machamp increased your carrying capacity, and Ghost types made you harder to spot when sneaking up on shiny Pokémon or avoiding an overlevelled Snorlax? I certainly think so.
I realise Game Freak beats to its own PokéDrum like a particularly self-absorbed Rillaboom and won’t change its development plans to match trends, but Palworld has so many great ideas that would slot right into a Pokémon adventure. I do hope, however, that they see the massive player numbers Palworld is bringing in, and take a long, retrospective look back at the Pokémon series to see which mechanics they’ve already had would translate into an open-world title.
After all, I would much rather play a Palworld-like game if it starred my favourite Pokémon Cubone, rather than developer Pocket Pair's gun-toting knock-offs.
Comments 41
But Palworld isn't being held back by hardware limitations, Pokémon Violet and Scarlet were really great games considering they were running off mobile hardware. The day Nintendo has hardware specs that are similar to PS5/Xbox Series then I'm sure they will make the best looking Pokémon games and have no performance issues and add in tonnes more features as mentioned etc
@UltimateOtaku91 You say that like Pokemon Colosseum, Pokemon XD Game of Darkness, and Pokemon Battle Revolution also ran horribly.
And those games ran on MUCH weaker hardware.
Hardware isn't the problem, the problem is they aren't giving these games more time in the oven.
@UltimateOtaku91 Zelda BOTW and TOTK (and others games) were open world and both looked and ran better than Scarlet/Violet.
The problem is that Gamefreak wasn't ready to release an Open world Pokemon game on the Switch hardware, without getting the time needed to optimize their game engine.
They should have sticked to the same design formula like Sword/Shield and break up the world in dedicated zones with larger free roam Wild areas.
The game would have run a lot better and still be a ton of fun to play. Me and my son had a blast playing Sword/Shield and did at least 3 replays in that game.
Going open world, they could have waited till next generation on Switch 2.
@UltimateOtaku91 The biggest factor here is optimization. Look at Mario Wonder, Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4 etc, they look and run great on the switch. Sure, more power is always welcome, but it's not the main issue here. The main issue is that Gamefreak's schedule is to have a new game every 1-2 years, and that just isn't enough time when you're making a big 3d open-world game. The result is a buggy mess, that takes a brilliant idea, and unfortunately makes it (for many) unplayable.
@UltimateOtaku91 but then Pokémon should be able to run as well as xenoblade and totk right? Sure those games don’t run perfectly however they are both leagues better graphically and performance wise than Pokémon even xenoblade 2 a switch launch game is so much better optimized than the dlc of a game released last year
Palworld does so many things right that I wish we got in games like Arceus. Sure, the whole gun aspect is stupid IMO but it does give the game its own identity. You can still play the game without guns and without slaughtering pals and treat it like a normal survival/farm sim/monster collector which is great
@UltimateOtaku91 hardware is hardly ever the issue with a bad running game. You can have the best hardware in the world, but a poorly optimized game will always run terribly. Look at games like Cyberpunk 2077 at launch. Or Starfield.
However a greatly optimized game can run better on weaker hardware.
The issue with Pokémon/GameFreak is that they want to do too much in only a very short amount of time. Which leads to rushed / poorly optimized games.
@UltimateOtaku91
I don't think that's really the focus here, the article never brings up the technical limitations holding back Scarlet and Violet.
Those games suffer performance issues sure, but I doubt they limit gameplay designs and ideas for game progression and general activities as proposed in the article.
Scarlet and Violet has very basic progression as you explore your way to the 18 key events around the main map. The only thing limiting your ability to explore is based on whether or not you've beaten 5 specific bosses, as doing so upgrades your mount's mobility.
Part of what makes the gameplay loop of Palworld work is the survival aspect. You can't go very far if you're under-dressed and will freeze in the cold of night, or under-stocked and will starve without an operational base with a working farm.
The ideas presented in the article make a compelling argument for a survival-focused "Legends Terapagos", where you explore a historic version of the Paldea region before human civilization was broadly developed.
@FelixSandwichez I agree their schedule is ridiculous, they release a game every two years (including spin offs/remakes) and clearly don't get the time to polish up their games as other games like Xenoblade and Zelda do. I think Nintendo need to start finding other devs to help Gamefreak out such as Monolith
Yes we all want artists to plagiarize using AI to create something unique out of it, as a writer myself, i condemn the use of AI and the theft of intellectual properties like this
@RupeeClock I think Gamefreak would be worried to implement things like that as it might scare off the younger players as their main player base are children. They don't want to make anything too difficult, but it's something they could experiment with in a spin off game or a pokemon game made by a differennt developer.
Legends Arceus was a HUGE step forward for the franchise and Scarlet/Violet was a step back even though it was released a year after PLA. Gamefreak is only concerned with releasing the game as quickly as possible, for the highest possible price and celebrating sales of a poorly finished product. 🤷♂️
@Cronodoug Scarlet/Violet and PLA were developed by different teams at GameFreak. Also they were released in the same year. Which is kind of the issue with GameFreak. They should have a bit more focus on a single game then on multiple.
@UltimateOtaku91 the technical limitations are a poor excuse when you have things like the 2 Zelda games, Xenoblade 3, Witcher 3 and Hogwarts Legacy coming out.
The problem they have is their business model means they have to shovel out games to make money off of cards and plushies so can’t take the time to make a decent game.
I hope Pokemon players jump ship and GameFreak feels the hurt. They deserve to go down and the Pokemon franchise should finally die!
We do not need more games like Palworld! This game is made by marketing, not by creative individuals. We need those individuals to be allowed to use new ideas in games.
@superguy123
I keep seeing a lot of claims that Pocketpair are using AI to make the game, but I haven't seen this proven or substantiated.
It feels very reactionary due to how derivative the monster designs are, but that's something any competent artist would be capable of doing by themselves by picking two-three Pokémon and mashing them together.
@UltimateOtaku91
Yes exactly, Pokémon game design is often intended to be accessible to a broad audience including very young children, much in the way that the Pikmin series is often considered an entry-level Real-time Strategy game.
The battle system is also still at the core of the main Pokémon games, and is the lasting appeal of the games and a competitive scene (and why unofficial services like Pokémon Showdown are popular).
@Jeronan I agree Sword/Shield has had the best formula so far, especially the DLC's which were great. It actually felt like Sword and Shield were the games that came out after Violet/Scarlet and not the other way round.
I think their release schedule doesn't help, especially when the games have to keep up with the TCG sets which feed off the games/DLC for expansions.
So you kill fluffy animals with your gun, then befriend them? How do they become your pal?
Of course that Game Freak can (and should) make better pokémon, but you all fail to note one thing:
Pokémon Ethos is trading and battling. it makes little sense do think that pokémon is only a single player rpg. Pokémon is more a social game than a campaing game.
As a PvP player only, I do not have complaints about Scarlet and Violet. For me, what lacks is a mode to skip all campaing and let me start at the end game.
@RupeeClock tbh we dont know for sure yet, but what the ceo said before about using AI to do this , it’s just putting 1+1 together, i’ll reserve full judgement until it’s cleared up for sure, but this was a pretty tone deaf article to begin with considering there are already controversies surrounding this game.
@Cronodoug as someone who is tired for the status of lastest releases in general, I'm pretty sure it's not totally fault of GF. I mean - if you check what gets more money from pokemon is actually merchandising, if I recall correctly games are around (or less) 25%. TPC treats games more as a promotion for new creatures for more merchandising, and they need to line up with anime and movies, which makes a stupid schedule for developing.
I'm not excusing GF for the status of the games as they are the ones doing the games, but something tells me I don't want to be on their place and that at this point surely they are ashamed as well.
@Jeronan,
Funny how the performance of the Zelda games varies depending on peoples arguments. In this case they are the best running games ever, of course the fact they were effectively a Wii U game engine in development for years, totally slips peoples minds, and the fact that on release BOTW ran pretty badly.
Of course when we are talking Switch hardware in relation to the competition, these Zelda titles revert back to being gamres that look O.K for the platform, with multiple performance issues.
This place gives you whiplash from all the changing viewpoints, and you could not seriously make any of this up if you tried.
What's holding Pokemon back is two things:
Switch hardware, sorry, but Switch's specs weren't all that amazing when it came out, and that was seven years ago.
The constant rush to bring out new games: The merch-side of Pokemon is a ravenous beast, always needing more pokemon to make cards, plushies and other random stuff of, which doesn't give GF the time to optimize/test the games.
So the best case scenario would be if the next game came out in a few years (Maybe some more SV-DLC to bridge the gap), and on new hardware.
@MysticX its managers who care about sales, which they get, because poke fans are sheep. quality wont ever change. you get what you deserve.
@superguy123 Good thing they didn't use AI to design their monsters then. The rumor came out of absolutely nowhere. There's a tweet in Japanese that's been circulating, but it has absolutely nothing to do with Palworld. As far as the CEO's comments, they have used AI in the past on other projects, but not Palworld.
https://x.com/MetalDragonKid/status/1748952701071655171?s=20
Maybe Palworld could use a thing or two from Pokémon - oh wait they already did that.
@Duffman92 you hit the nail on the head there.
@NCChris Tbf none of those games were open world games
Would make more sense to compare it to other open world(-ish) games on Switch like TotK or XC3. And yeah, when comparing it to those SV cleary lacks in polish
really fun game so far.
I aint going to lie, I think I like this more than the recent Pokemon
They did such a good job making authentic feeling Pokemon esque monsters that everyone accused them of using AI, as if Game Freak is some bastion of creativity. TemTem must've used AI too. I heard Dragon Quest Monsters used AI too.
This isn't even trying to forge its own identity. The plagiarism is shamelessly blatant, even down to the music!
I still think Legends Arceus is the best Pokémon game on Switch, and Sword/Shield crap all over Scarlet/Violet in terms of presentation, playability, and perhaps most importantly, fun.
I want to address the usual comments first and foremost and then the article.
There's no way Game Freak, The Pokémon Company and even Nintendo will ever change the schedule of Pokémon games as the "Pokémon machine" requires them to come out more or less at specific times to work and it's working way too well for them to care. One more realistic solution in the sense that it wouldn't affect the schedule that I could think of is Game Freak getting assistance from a better developer, really hope they care about making the games better enough to adopt such solutions at least (and that's coming from someone who's been enjoying Scarlet despite its issues).
About the article, as much as others and I love Legends Arceus subjectively and as much as we can argue about it being better than Scarlet & Violet more objectively, it sold less than any other mainline game and especially those two so while I hope they'll continue that sub-series it's most likely not going to replace the typical Pokémon experience - while the number of copies sold of the latter is definitely due also to having two versions, it seems that many want something closer if with some twists to that kind of gameplay specifically rather than a greater departure like the former.
Nah, GameFreak just needs to make the games look and (more importantly in the case of Scarlet/Violet) run better. Do that and 90% of the issues and mainstream complaints go away.
@Eagly_lmtd_xmasskin Game Freak should have collaborated with Monolith Soft lol
Here's a hot take that someone will take issue with-
People want GF to take time with the games which understandable but the thing is, people don't have patience. When you see content creators post videos with titles like 'Black and White 3 coming in 2024?!' you can bet people will eat that up.
I am willing to bet that once Pokémon Day comes round this year, people will start their speculation about 'Legends 2/Black and White remakes/Let's Go Johto/BW3' then get salty when it doesn't happen because they got caught up in thier own hype. Quit anticipating a new game every year. Quit tiger mom-ing GF. Quit ridiculing people who enjoy the games. In fact, if you feel let down by recent entries, quit Pokémon. I did for a while and it did me no harm. I see people being passionate about developers having a good work environment but I don't think the incessant bickering and snide remarks aren't doing anyone working on the games any favours.
To me, Pokémon doesn't need to 'evolve'. It needs to level up at it's own pace and become it's own unique thing. There are loads of Poke-likes out there to cater for your needs in the meantime.
I know it seems like I'm saying people are predictable but in order to save you time, here's a link to the meme you're probably going use to dismiss what I've said-
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/F1EJbXtWAAAcuix.jpg
@Bret that rumor trains been bugging me, just something spread during the heat and panic of palworld discussion. and im oddly inclined to believe the CEO too cause why lie about something like that when we already know their stance on AI
beyond the pokemon influence its a fine game. a loop of collecting pals, resources, and base building. an addicting loop from what ive seen, tho people comment on its staying power after playing a dozen or so hours. its in early access so i do hope future updates make it better for people playing
Pokémon needs a healthy development cycle first and foremost. I don’t think taking ideas from a game that’s already taking its fair share is what they need.
@dew12333
Have you tried pal world? It's actually one of the best games I've played in a while, and it's still in early access.
It's qol is amazing compared to most other survival games I've played, and it's capture and exploration mechanics hit the nail on the head.
Maybe the pals look waaaay too close to pokemon, but the gameplay is actually tighter in most cases, and more clever, than pokemon.
If their monsters looked different, I suspect most people would see the gameplay for what it is, but it feels like a lot of people have missed out on the game because of their frustrations with its controversial monster styles.
I still believe that stealing specific body parts of Pokemon and other fakemon, then mixing them together and profit on it is bad.
@Kiwi_Unlimited
Palworld seems like my cup of tea... is this something I can buy if I get an Xbox? or is it a subscription-based thing?
