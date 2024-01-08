The Pokémon TV service — an app and browser website that has allowed Pokémon fans across the world to watch older episodes of the anime for free — is ending service on 28th March 2024, The Pokémon Company has confirmed.

In an update on the official Pokémon website, TPC thanks "fans who have enjoyed Pokémon TV over the years" and confirms it will be sunsetting the service later this year.

The app itself is being removed from storefronts from today (8th January), meaning new users will not be able to download the app from the App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Amazon Appstore, Nintendo Switch eShop, and Pokemon.com. The link to Pokémon TV online now redirects to the news update, and we can confirm that the app has been removed from the App Store at the time of writing this.

Fortunately, if you already have the app downloaded, you'll have access to all currently available content until the sunset date.

After the app closes down, you'll still be able to watch the anime in many places, which TPC has listed, although almost all of these are subscription services and many seasons of the show are spread across different channels. And some seasons you might even need to purchase separately. Not confusing at all!

All of the shorts and episodes on YouTube will be staying, at least...?