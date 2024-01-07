The Pokémon Company has donated 50 million yen (about USD 345,770) to Japan's Red Cross Society after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the country's Noto Peninsula earlier this week.

Here's the official statement from the Pokémon Foundation (via social media):

Pokemon With You Foundation: We would like to express our deepest sympathies to those affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake that occurred on January 1, 2024. The Pokémon Company has decided to donate 50 million yen to the Japanese Red Cross Society and donations to support organizations, in order to help those affected by the disaster and restore the affected areas.

Additionally, through the Pokémon With You Foundation, we will continue to carry out activities to help children affected by the disaster regain their smiles. We sincerely pray for the earliest possible recovery and reconstruction of the disaster-stricken areas."

As highlighted by Siliconera, other Japanese game companies have reached out to aid the victims of the 2024 Sea of Japan earthquake, such as Square Enix, which showed its support with a 5 million yen donation ( about USD 34,580).

You can learn more about the Pokémon With You Foundation, which aims to educate children about disasters and also help children who have been impacted by disasters, on the official website.