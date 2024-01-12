Pokémon Scarlet and Violet might not be the only project Game Freak has been busy with in recent times. As highlighted by Gematsu, the Japanese developer recently filed logo trademarks for "PAND LAND". Two variations of the logo have been trademarked.

According to the source, "PAND LAND" was originally trademarked late last year on 8th November 2023 in Japan, and the logo trademarks followed on 28th December 2023 and then went public today. Here's a look at the logo:

As you might recall, in May last year, it was revealed Game Freak was partnering with Private Division (The Outer Worlds, Kerbal Space Program) on a new action-adventure game codenamed Project Bloom.

It's unclear if this latest trademark is linked to this new project, but you can learn more about Project Bloom in our previous coverage. Keep in mind trademarks don't always guarantee an announcement is on the way.

Outside of the Pokémon series, Game Freak has also worked on titles like Pocket Card Jockey, Giga Wrecker Alt., Little Town Hero and Drill Dozer.