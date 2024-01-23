Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

ZREO: Second Quest, the group behind the sublime Legend of Zelda-inspired Twilight Symphony, is back with 'Scoring Sessions', a new series recorded with a live studio orchestra.

Each entry to the series will bring with it a full-performance video and high-quality audio recordings, with ZREO kickstarting proceedings with a rendition of 'Midna' from Twilight Symphony, arranged by Tim Stoney and orchestrated by Ari Barack Fisher.

Following this, fans will be able to directly influence how the series proceeds by becoming an official supporter. Donations from supporters and purchases via Bamdcamp will enable the opportunity to vote for one of two proposed songs to record next, with the track reaching its target first becoming the winner.

In addition to sustaining and influencing the progression of Scoring Sessions, supporters will gain exclusive rewards depending on the monetary value of their donation. These include the likes of future voting rights, exclusive digital content, early access, and a behind-the-scenes look at the recording process.

Naturally, not every song in the series will be from Twilight Symphony, but given that fans will have the opportunity to vote, it stands to reason that Midna won't be the only track we'll be seeing in the weeks and months ahead.

