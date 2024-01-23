ZREO: Second Quest, the group behind the sublime Legend of Zelda-inspired Twilight Symphony, is back with 'Scoring Sessions', a new series recorded with a live studio orchestra.
Each entry to the series will bring with it a full-performance video and high-quality audio recordings, with ZREO kickstarting proceedings with a rendition of 'Midna' from Twilight Symphony, arranged by Tim Stoney and orchestrated by Ari Barack Fisher.
Following this, fans will be able to directly influence how the series proceeds by becoming an official supporter. Donations from supporters and purchases via Bamdcamp will enable the opportunity to vote for one of two proposed songs to record next, with the track reaching its target first becoming the winner.
In addition to sustaining and influencing the progression of Scoring Sessions, supporters will gain exclusive rewards depending on the monetary value of their donation. These include the likes of future voting rights, exclusive digital content, early access, and a behind-the-scenes look at the recording process.
Naturally, not every song in the series will be from Twilight Symphony, but given that fans will have the opportunity to vote, it stands to reason that Midna won't be the only track we'll be seeing in the weeks and months ahead.
Will you be contributing to the Scoring Sessions series at all? Do you still listen to Twilight Symphony every now and then? Let us know your thoughts with a comment.
This article scared the bejesus out of me. I thought a Twilight Princess remake was announced!
… and the video is gone. Such is a life of Nintendo fan.
@Kirbyo if only this was true. Apparently it's even too much to ask for Twilight Princess HD on Switch.
@Kulhy It's coming back. For now use this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrbs_vkt6eA
Despite only playing Majora's Mask for the first time two years ago, I will say that is one OST I will rate highest on my list of memorable music.
It's just so deeply haunting, disturbing, and different from the other games.
Zelda music is just too good.
@Kirbyo .... How?
@FireGS Thanks for the updated link. The one in the article doesn't work indeed.
I'm not sure what is wrong with this track, either the recording, either the mixing went wrong, they have issues with volume/distortion. It's not pleasant to listen to. But ok, it's just a youtube video and youtube sound quality is not usually good.
Additionally, Midna wasn't the best track to go with, there's such nicer melodies and arrangements in Twilight Princess.
@Yalloo Have to start somewhere
@Yalloo I might suggest listening on a different device, there's no distortion on our end. Worth a try!
Awesome! I really enjoy ZREO, they're one of my top Spotify listens. Super good
@Olliemar28
I assume it's the Midna picture, because for a split second I was also very excited for a Twilight Princess remake
