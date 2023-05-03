The Breath of the Wild soundtrack might have been something of a departure for the Zelda series with its grand themes and sweeping scores replaced by something a little more subtle, but there are still some top-notch tunes to be heard in there.

Many of us have been listening to the soundtrack on repeat in the run-up to Tears of the Kingdom, but this recent concert from the Ensemble G.A.P. orchestra in Japan is a pretty darn good reason to blast those themes all over again (thanks, Siliconera).

The two-hour concert (116 minutes, to be precise) is all about the music of Breath of the Wild. Across the 16 movements, the orchestra plays a whole host of recognisable pieces, ranging from the iconic 2017 Switch presentation trailer all the way through to the Tears of the Kingdom theme from E3 2021.

There's a boatload of smaller melodies besides these big numbers including the Hinox and Talus battle themes, the Great Fairy Fountain, Hateno Village and much, much more.

You can check out the full concert in the video at the top of this article. Ensemble G.A.P. have performed a variety of video game soundtracks in the past from the likes of Link's Awakening, Final Fantasy VII and Octopath Traveler II to name but a few, all of which can be found on the orchestra's YouTube channel.

What do you think of the Breath of the Wild soundtrack? Let us know in the comments.

[source youtube.com, via siliconera.com]