The Breath of the Wild soundtrack might have been something of a departure for the Zelda series with its grand themes and sweeping scores replaced by something a little more subtle, but there are still some top-notch tunes to be heard in there.

Many of us have been listening to the soundtrack on repeat in the run-up to Tears of the Kingdom, but this recent concert from the Ensemble G.A.P. orchestra in Japan is a pretty darn good reason to blast those themes all over again (thanks, Siliconera).

The two-hour concert (116 minutes, to be precise) is all about the music of Breath of the Wild. Across the 16 movements, the orchestra plays a whole host of recognisable pieces, ranging from the iconic 2017 Switch presentation trailer all the way through to the Tears of the Kingdom theme from E3 2021.