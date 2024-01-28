Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Sun 28th Jan, 2024 03:30 GMT]:

Here's your reminder that this new (and free) update for Super Kiwi 64 is now live on the Nintendo Switch.

Original article [Sun 21st Jan, 2024 23:30 GMT]:

The Nintendo 64 style 3D platformer Super Kiwi 64 will be getting a new update next week on 26th January titled 'Doomsday'. You can check out the brief cinematic in the trailer above sharing some details about what to expect.

This update will also include main story cutscenes, save files and time trials. Here's the announcement from the game's creator, who also notes how it will be "way more enjoyable" for people who have played Macbat 64 and Toree 3D.

This is a kinda bonkers and rather experimental update for Super kiwi 64! I don't know what I was thinking, it just happened and it might feel a bit raw since I got out of my comfort zone and tried a lot of new things... hope you still enjoy it either way! It's coming January 26th to the Steam and Switch version of Super Kiwi 64 and like I said: It's free! Also yes: This is way more enjoyable to people who have played Macbat 64 and Toree 3D, but it should be fine either way





When Super Kiwi 64 originally debuted on the Switch, we were happy to say we had a good time with it. It's also available for just $2.99 / £2.69 on the Switch eShop.