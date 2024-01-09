Tomb Raider I-III Remastered is right around the corner, launching on February 14th, 2024, but fans are eager to see more from the upcoming collection before its release.

As spotted by our friends over at Push Square, the official Tomb Raider X account has stated "We'll have plenty more to share soon" after a fan requested more images and gameplay videos. And yes, we've not really seen anything since the game's initial reveal, but gosh, it was only announced in September.

We'll have plenty more to share soon. 😉 — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) January 4, 2024

It's also true, mind, that confidence in developer Aspyr has taken a hit over the last year or so. It had ported Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords over to the Switch but gained significant criticism for cancelling the much-anticipated Restored Content DLC, leading to refund requests and even a lawsuit.

It was also due to produce a remake of the first Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, but Embracer later announced that development had shifted to another studio.

We'll keep an eye out in the coming weeks for more information on the upcoming Tomb Raider Trilogy, and despite our reservations, we're excited to see how this one shakes out.