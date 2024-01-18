Xbox
Following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, there's been a lot of debate about Xbox published titles on other platforms, so what's the latest?

Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella has told Bloomberg this week how he feels Xbox has a better chance of being a "good publisher" for all platforms (including Nintendo), now that the deal with Activision and Blizzard has closed.

Here's exactly what he had to say:

Satya Nadella: "We love gaming. In fact, Microsoft Flight Simulator was born even before Windows. But, we were number three, number four. And now with Activision I think we have a chance of being a good publisher — quite frankly — on Sony, Nintendo, PCs and Xbox.

So yeah, we're excited about that acquisition closing and I'm glad we got it through."

Microsoft and Xbox have previously mentioned how it will continue to release certain franchises on rival platforms, including Activision's Call of Duty series, which has been confirmed for Nintendo and PlayStation platforms for the next 10 years.

The Microsoft gaming boss Phil Spencer has gone as far as mentioning how he wants Nintendo fans to feel "part of the Xbox community" going forward and "100% part of the Call of Duty nation".

How do you think Microsoft and its Xbox division will go now that it's acquired Activision Blizzard? Would you like to see certain other series from the Microsoft banner come to Nintendo platforms in the future? Tell us below.

