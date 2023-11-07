@FishyS

FFS, if Sony ported "The Last of US" to Nintendo, what would you say?

Ori was a FLAGSHIP first party Xbox game, from a time when they were desperate for any exclusives. Reviewed off the charts and sold like hotcakes. It was the showrunner first party game of E3 2014, with only Call Of Duty getting more floor space or stage time from MS that year. But when Moon Studio suggested that the game was a match for the Switch player base, MS let them port it even though it required a huge investment in new technology given MS (obviously) didn't have an API to assist in Switch conversions.

Not just that, they gave the Switch an exclusive edition and shared the development tools they designed to make the outstanding port possible with Nintendo, as well as making a lot of the individual libraries available at no cost to ID@Xbox developers.

Just think about that for a second. If you are a Microsoft partner developer, Microsoft will provide you software, at no cost, to help you make a Switch port of your game.

It was part of synergy deal, and born of the strong partnership between Nintendo and MS that came from working on Cuphead and Minecraft.

If you are an ID@XBox developer and you make a game for Xbox and Switch with online play, Microsoft will implement the cross play Netcode they developed to allow Switch users to play over Xbox live into your game FOR FREE. As in like ... you send them your game, they code cross play for you and send it back.

They have also provided that tech to Nintendo at no cost.

Phil does livestreams playing Nintendo games on Switch, using Microsoft money to provide free advertising and exposure to an audience that might otherwise not be following what Nintendo is doing. You can buy Nintendo skins on Xbox Marketplace, further expanding this exposer and giving Nintendo a way to directly profit from Xbox users.

WTF more do they have to do to? Yeah, obviously they put their own interests first. They exists for no reason other then to make profit. But it's CLEAR, to anyone who isn't choosing to write their own narrative, that Microsoft's plans for the future include a close ongoing relationship with Nintendo.

And just as an aside ... MS offered that cross play deal to Sony, essentially offering them a way to add cross play with MS and Switch titles with almost no effort. Sony refused, and instead sent a cease and desist demanding they stop offering it to developers for free.

Let that sink in. Sony, demanded that Microsoft stop offering people making Nintendo games a way to easily allow cross play and cross chat with Sony games.