Apart from the initial reveal, we don't yet know all that much about Level-5's next Fantasy Life entry coming to the Nintendo Switch at some point this year. However, there has been a new discovery made about this new entry in the RPG simulation series. Japanese publication Famitsu has revealed Keiji Inafune is the producer of Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time.

Best-known for Mega Man and in more recent years the Kickstarter project Mighty No. 9 along with the successful Azure Striker Gunvolt series, Inafune is one of the talents behind this upcoming release.

Level-5 CEO and former Fantasy Life producer Akihiro Hino elaborated on this, mentioning how Inafune "has the ability to bring people together" and that he's "created not only a new crafting system" with the new creative team at his disposal but "even went as far to create a whole new life, too".

To add some context to that last part, "life" in the original game acted as classes / specialisations, where you could develop a skill. In this new chapter, you'll build your own city on a ruined island. You'll also travel between the past and present to unravel the mysteries of the island, and popular characters from the series will make a return.