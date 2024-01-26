Celeste, the challenging platformer focused on mental health and overcoming the odds to climb a mountain, celebrated its 6th anniversary yesterday, 25th January 2024. And it sounds like we've got something to look forward to.

The official Celeste Twitter teased a little something on social media yesterday, confirming that the team is "cooking up something small but COOL" for the anniversary. "We just need a bit more time to sprinkle that extra love on it."

So far, all we have to go on is a new piece of artwork from Extremely OK Games artist Amora, depicting Madeline — the game's protagonist — in the middle of a snowy landscape, surrounded by buildings.

Vancouver-based game audio studio Power Up Audio — which worked on Celeste as well as Cadence of Hyrule, Into The Breach, and Tunic, among many other indie titans — retweeted the teaser, saying "It’s soooooo cool". So it could be an audio project, but at the moment, we know little else.

Extremely OK Games and Maddy Makes Games' indie smash hit launched to critical acclaim in 2018 for how it seamlessly blended narrative and mechanical themes to create a rewarding, challenging, and accessible experience. The game later got some free DLC in the form of Celeste, Farewell in 2019, which featured an extremely long, challenging final level to tie up all of the game's themes. It's brilliant. As is the base game.

The next game from Extremely OK Games is Earthblade, a 2D action adventure game that looks absolutely stunning. It's coming to Steam in 2024. And while it hasn't been confirmed for Switch, we expect we'll see it on the console — or the successor — at some point.