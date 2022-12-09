At The Game Awards earlier today, the team behind the award-winning indie hit Celeste, gave fans a first-look at Earthblade. Platforms and a specific release date have not been announced yet. More details soon.
"NEW game by EXOK Games, the creators of Celeste! You are Névoa, an enigmatic child of Fate returning at long last to Earth, in this explor-action platformer. Earthblade's lush pixel art world offers seamless exploration, challenging combat, and countless mysteries to pick apart. Travel the remnants of a ruined world, encounter denizens both friend and foe, and piece together the Earth's fractured history."
Nah, no thank you. No hype for this game at all.
Looks beautiful; I'll grab it. Celeste was wonderful.
Great aesthetics and music. Definitely a game I'll be keeping an eye on.
I didn't think I'd like Celeste but I ended up loving it. This looks quite a bit different but these developers know how to make a quality game. If Celeste is what they come up with at the first attempt, there's a good chance Earthblade will be even better.
This looks AMAZING. I loved celeste and I can definitely see and hear the style from celeste in this trailer. I can't wait to see how this turns out
Looks pretty solid in my eyes 👀
While Celeste was a nice experience( aside from the literal migraine it gave me) this one looks a bit too much like Hollow Knight gameplay/feel-wise which I sadly did not like.
Gonna wait and see though, only time will tell.
looks generic, not even near celeste's unique aesthetic
Probably will like this more than Celeste gameplay-wise, I despised chapter 9 for its hard difficulty while giving very little in way of interesting story. I really need that drive, just getting some crystal heart for the sake of it after hours of suffering isn’t something I want to brag about. The main game, however, was an amazing experience, so even if I like this one conceptually more, I do wonder how they could even hope to rival Celeste’s narrative with a more open structure not based around that ‘challenge for the player’ intertwining with ‘challenge for the character’… then again, they’ll probs try something entirely new here, retreading old ground in narratives loses the spark easily. Looks great either way.
Celeste is easily the best 2D platformer of all time IMO so I'm pretty open to trying out anything they make at this point. 2024 is a long wait though.
Day one, no questions asked
What happened to Matt Makes Games?
Looks aesthetically a lot darker, grimier and slimier than Celeste, which had a certain charming playfulness to it even in its bleaker segments.
I hope it’s good. Celeste deserves all the praise it gets.
