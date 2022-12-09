Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

At The Game Awards earlier today, the team behind the award-winning indie hit Celeste, gave fans a first-look at Earthblade. Platforms and a specific release date have not been announced yet. More details soon.

"NEW game by EXOK Games, the creators of Celeste! You are Névoa, an enigmatic child of Fate returning at long last to Earth, in this explor-action platformer. Earthblade's lush pixel art world offers seamless exploration, challenging combat, and countless mysteries to pick apart. Travel the remnants of a ruined world, encounter denizens both friend and foe, and piece together the Earth's fractured history."

