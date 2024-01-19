If you're curious to know what other outlets though, here's a handful of reviews doing the rounds at the moment. VGC said it was an impressive overhaul, awarding it 4 out of 5 stars:

"With beautiful environments, endearing characters and a hint system that means players of all skill levels can reach the end, only a lack of replay value stops this from being a complete must-have."

My Nintendo News wasn't quite as taken with it or certain decisions, giving it a score of just 6 out of 10:

"The decision to combine both games into a single narrative experience seems counterproductive when there is a clear transition between them, and the quality of life changes made don’t quite do enough to disguise the ageing gameplay mechanics. These weaker elements, such as the awkward camera angles and mandatory motion controls, often offset the enjoyment to be gained from the narrative, making this an experience that won’t appeal to everyone."

Siliconera slapped an 8 out of 10 on this one, summing it up as a "well-executed remake":

"While the puzzles are a bit easy, Another Code: Recollection is a well-executed remake and it’s great to see both games worldwide."

The team at Destructoid gave the game one less (7 out of 10) and called it a "fun" experience overall:

"Solid and definitely has an audience. There could be some hard-to-ignore faults, but the experience is fun."

And last of all The Verge's review, which now has it wondering when Hotel Dusk will get a revival: