Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We recently got to go hands-on with Ubisoft's upcoming Metroidvania Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and came away feeling rather chuffed with the experience, indeed.

Shifting the action from 3D to 2.5D, this latest entry boasts the talents of Ubisoft Montpellier, the team behind the sublime Rayman Origins and Rayman Legends, and you can certainly see how those games have influenced The Lost Crown.

For those concerned that the Switch version might not be up to par with its console cousins, then worry not, as the gameplay footage showcased here is all captured from Nintendo's hybrid console, and it's looking glorious.

We get to see how traversal and combat work within the world and we're even given a sneak peek at one of the game's ferocious boss fights. Needless to say, if you're worried about spoilers, then take care as you approach the end of the video.

If you want to hear more of our thoughts on how Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is shaping up, then be sure to also check out our full hands-on impressions.