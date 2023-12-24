Nintendo has got a lot of mileage out of the Switch and graphically speaking it has also pushed the hybrid system to its absolute limits.
It's not gone unnoticed this year, either. The tech experts at Digital Foundry have featured Super Mario Bros. Wonder in their "best game graphics of 2023" round up, noting how well the presentation of the game matches the hardware specs.
"Mario Wonder is so responsive and so beautifully animated and architected that it just feels perfect...and when you get the Wonder Flowers, the whole world just comes alive"
Metroid Prime Remastered also got an "honourable mention", with the team at DF praising it for pushing the boundaries of the Switch.
"They did a phenomenal job, not only does it bring the rendering up to speed with a somewhat more modern game but it does it all at 60 frames per second with reasonable image quality on the Switch and it winds up being one of the best looking Switch games like ever made, especially when you take into account how well it runs."