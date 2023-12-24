Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo has got a lot of mileage out of the Switch and graphically speaking it has also pushed the hybrid system to its absolute limits.

It's not gone unnoticed this year, either. The tech experts at Digital Foundry have featured Super Mario Bros. Wonder in their "best game graphics of 2023" round up, noting how well the presentation of the game matches the hardware specs.

"Mario Wonder is so responsive and so beautifully animated and architected that it just feels perfect...and when you get the Wonder Flowers, the whole world just comes alive"

Metroid Prime Remastered also got an "honourable mention", with the team at DF praising it for pushing the boundaries of the Switch.