The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was up for multiple nominations at The Game Awards this year including "Game of the Year", and the one it's taken out in the end is the best "action/adventure" game.

Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma went up to receive the award, thanking everyone for their support. It managed to top Alan Wake 2, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4 and Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.

Eiji Aonuma: "I'm so glad to be able to accept this award, on behalf of everyone who worked together to create this game. Everyone on the development team truly gave their all in making this game the best it could be. Everyone's unique approach to playing this game can become their own personal story as an adventure through the lands of Hyrule and to all the players you have my sincere thanks. Thank you so much!"

Tears of the Kingdom arrived earlier this year on the Switch and was praised for taking the current generation of Zelda to new heights. In related news, Super Mario Bros. Wonder won best family game and Pikmin 4 has won best sim/strategy.