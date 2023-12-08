To kick off The Game Awards, Nintendo's recent release Super Mario Bros. Wonder took out the Best Family Game award.

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser took to the stage and thanked everyone for their support. Wonder managed to beat out fellow Nintendo titles such as Pikmin 4 and other games like Sonic Superstars, Party Animals and Disney Illusion Island.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder received high praise when it arrived earlier this year, being compared to classics like Super Mario Bros. World on the Super Nintendo. It allows players to take control of a whole host of Mario characters and experience all sorts of wonderful surprises with the new Wonder Flower ability. The game has also experienced huge sales worldwide: