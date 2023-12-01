Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It's the end of the week and that means more new game releases for the Switch! Today we've got Square Enix's newest Dragon Quest spin-off, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince.

The first review by Japanese publication Famitsu has now rolled in and the game's got near-perfect marks. This outlet has a system where four different verdicts deliver an overall score out of 40. In the case of the new Dragon Quest Monsters game, it's received 9 / 9 / 9 / 9, giving it a total of 36/40.

That puts it ahead of everything else this week in the same publication. It's also managed to match the score of Nintendo's recent release Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Be on the lookout for our Nintendo Life review of this title soon. And if you still aren't sure about this latest spin-off, there's a demo you can download from the Switch eShop.