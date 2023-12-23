Super Smash Bros. Ultimate celebrated its fifth anniversary earlier this month and now some of the game's amiibo based on the first wave of DLC are getting a restock in the US.

As highlighted by Nintendo Everything, the retailer's amiibo webpage has recently listed Joker, Terry and Banjo-Kazooie for USD 15.99 each. According to the site, these amiibo will be returning early next year on 16th February 2024.

The description on the website notes how these items are "new" and you can pre-order them right now, provided you live in this location. The same page also has pre-orders for the Kingdom Hearts-themed amiibo Sora, which launches on the same date.