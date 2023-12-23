Alongside the latest game update, Nintendo has announced the next Splatfest for Splatoon 3. After the 'family v friend' theme in Splatoon 2, the third game will now be split between friends, family and solo teams.

As previously mentioned, this event will be part of the latest FrostyFest update, and players will be able to cast their vote between 5th January 2024 and 13th January 2024, with the event kicking off on 13th January 2024 and running until 15th January 2024.





Whether you spend your holidays having fun with friends, getting in family time or kicking back by yourself, get ready to cast your vote in ❄️ FrostyFest update! ❄️ from 05/01 and splat it out from 13/01.

You can learn more about the latest FrostyFest update in our previous post here on Nintendo Life. Nintendo is also doing some gift-giving with themed headgear items, and Inkopolis has received a winter makeover.

It's also worth noting how this week's game update appears to have finally resolved the Big Run reward issue.