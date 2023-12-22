2023 is almost over but Nintendo is still busy rolling out regular updates for its popular multiplayer squid shooter Splatoon 3.

Following an update earlier this month, Version 6.0.2 has now arrived. It doesn't include any new content but does feature fixes for the multiplayer, Salmon Run mode and various "other" fixes. Early player reports suggest the Big Run reward bug has finally been fixed.

Here's the full rundown via Nintendo's official support page:

Splatoon 3: Ver. 6.0.2 (Released December 21, 2023)

Fixes to Multiplayer

Adjusted the change in color when affected by the Splattercolor Screen to make it more natural. The screen brightness of the effect itself has also been dimmed.

Fixes to Salmon Run

Made it possible for those who participated in the Big Run held from 12/2 to 12/4 and did not properly receive the decorations or badges for their scores to acquire the decorations and badges they should have received. You can acquire them by entering the lobby after applying this update.



Other Fixes

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a communication error to occur when players who have seen the news about the start of a new season and players who have not seen it communicate in the Shoal.

Note: Compatible with Ver. 6.0.1 and Ver. 6.0.0 battle replays. Not compatible with Ver. 5.2.0 or earlier battle replays.