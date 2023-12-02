Sega apparently has some sort of announcement planned for The Game Awards, which takes place next week on 7th December.

Twitch video game streamer 'Curiousjoi' recently shared a letter from the company (known for series such as Sonic the Hedgehog and Yakuza) which invites fans to "tune in to The Game Awards" and comes attached with the following message: "New Era New Energy".

Interestingly, fellow fighting game enthusiast 'Maximilian Dood' has received the exact same letter from Sega.

The host of The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley, has also responded to 'Curiousjoi', and while he supposedly "didn't get the letter", he's obviously the creator and organiser of the show...

Geoff Keighley: "I didn't get the letter, but I do have some hunches lol"

Despite the recent release of Sonic Superstars and certain other titles, Sega has been through a bit of a rough patch this year with the company recently axing development of its first-person shooter and live service game Hyenas, made by the Total War developer Creative Assembly.

Although this project has come to a halt, it's reportedly making steady progress with its first super game, which is still targeting a 2026 release.