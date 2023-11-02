Remember that "Super Game" Sega was working on? Well, according to Sega's latest report, it's still aiming to have it out by "fiscal year ending March 2026".

Sega also provided a brief progress update, revealing the team is making "steady headway in development of the Super Game" and goes on to reiterate how it will be a "major title" that scales globally and aims to stand "head and shoulders" above normal games.

One other goal that's also been mentioned before is to create a game that attracts the "entire gaming ecosystem" - from players and streamers to viewers. A previous report from the company mentioned how it wanted this super game to be something so revolutionary, it would attract more users than any other project it's ever worked on.

The company CEO Haruki Satomi also talked up the project's financial potential last year - mentioning how it could possibly bank beyond 100 billion yen (just over $670 million USD) in its lifetime.

Sega most recently had to axe development of its first-person shooter live service game Hyenas, which was being made by the Total War developers Creative Assembly. This same project was also believed to be at least one "Super Game" Sega had been working towards.