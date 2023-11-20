Super Mario RPG
Image: Nintendo

The latest UK physical charts are in and the top ten is much less of a Nintendo-fest than we are used to seeing, with even the Big N's newest releases failing to make the podium.

It is Hogwarts Legacy that sits in pole position this time, with the newly-released Switch port making up 70% of the total sold in the last week. Last week's big newbie on Switch, Super Mario RPG, misses out on a podium spot by quite some way and lands in sixth for its first chart appearance, just one place below Mario Wonder.

Also around this spot in the charts do we see Bluey: The Videogame, which sits in seventh in its debut week thanks in large part to the Nintendo console (Switch makes up 80% of sales, while PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series S/X take 9%, 7% and 5% respectively).

The rest of the chart features a good number of titles that we haven't seen for a while as Black Friday deals start to kick in. This does mean that even Switch mainstays like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft and Animal Crossing: New Horizons find themselves outside of the top ten this time — and Tears of the Kingdom is only just hanging on to a place in the top 40!

Here's a look at the top 40 in full:

Last Week This Week Game

8

 1 Hogwarts Legacy

1

 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

2

 3

EA Sports FC 24

4

 4 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

3

5

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

NEW

6

 Super Mario RPG

NEW

7

Bluey: The Videogame

10

 8
 Assassin's Creed Mirage

6

 9
 Nintendo Switch Sports

33

 10

Mortal Kombat 1

7

 11
 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

-

 12
 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

-

 13
 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

9

 14

Minecraft

-

 15
 Gran Turismo 7

-

 16
 Forspoken

11

 17

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

-

 18
 Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Home

12

 19
 Grand Theft Auto V

-

 20
 Minecraft Legends

-

 21
 Final Fantasy XVI

-

 22

God of War Ragnarok

-

 23
 LEGO 2K Drive

20

 24
 Sonic Superstars

26

 25
 Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

17

 26
 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

-

 27

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

-

 28
 Just Dance 2024 Edition

-

 29
 The Crew Motorfest

21

 30

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

-

 31
 The Last of Us Part I

22

 32
 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

18

 33
 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

NEW

 34
 Persona 5 Tactica

-

 35
 NBA 2K24

-

 36
 Resident Evil 4

-

 37
 Cyberpunk 2077

13

 38

Robocop: Rogue City

36

 39
 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

19

 40
 The Grinch: Christmas Adventures

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.