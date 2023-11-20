The latest UK physical charts are in and the top ten is much less of a Nintendo-fest than we are used to seeing, with even the Big N's newest releases failing to make the podium.

It is Hogwarts Legacy that sits in pole position this time, with the newly-released Switch port making up 70% of the total sold in the last week. Last week's big newbie on Switch, Super Mario RPG, misses out on a podium spot by quite some way and lands in sixth for its first chart appearance, just one place below Mario Wonder.

Also around this spot in the charts do we see Bluey: The Videogame, which sits in seventh in its debut week thanks in large part to the Nintendo console (Switch makes up 80% of sales, while PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series S/X take 9%, 7% and 5% respectively).

The rest of the chart features a good number of titles that we haven't seen for a while as Black Friday deals start to kick in. This does mean that even Switch mainstays like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft and Animal Crossing: New Horizons find themselves outside of the top ten this time — and Tears of the Kingdom is only just hanging on to a place in the top 40!

Here's a look at the top 40 in full:

Last Week This Week Game 8 1 Hogwarts Legacy 1 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 2 3 EA Sports FC 24 4 4 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

3 5 Super Mario Bros. Wonder NEW 6 Super Mario RPG

NEW 7 Bluey: The Videogame 10 8

Assassin's Creed Mirage

6 9

Nintendo Switch Sports

33 10

Mortal Kombat 1 7 11

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

- 12

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

- 13

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

9 14

Minecraft - 15

Gran Turismo 7

- 16

Forspoken

11 17

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 18

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Home

12 19

Grand Theft Auto V

- 20

Minecraft Legends

- 21

Final Fantasy XVI

- 22

God of War Ragnarok - 23

LEGO 2K Drive

20 24

Sonic Superstars

26 25

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

17 26

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

- 27

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 28

Just Dance 2024 Edition

- 29

The Crew Motorfest

21 30

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - 31

The Last of Us Part I

22 32

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

18 33

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

NEW 34

Persona 5 Tactica

- 35

NBA 2K24

- 36

Resident Evil 4

- 37

Cyberpunk 2077

13 38

Robocop: Rogue City 36 39

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

19 40

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures



