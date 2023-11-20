The latest UK physical charts are in and the top ten is much less of a Nintendo-fest than we are used to seeing, with even the Big N's newest releases failing to make the podium.
It is Hogwarts Legacy that sits in pole position this time, with the newly-released Switch port making up 70% of the total sold in the last week. Last week's big newbie on Switch, Super Mario RPG, misses out on a podium spot by quite some way and lands in sixth for its first chart appearance, just one place below Mario Wonder.
Also around this spot in the charts do we see Bluey: The Videogame, which sits in seventh in its debut week thanks in large part to the Nintendo console (Switch makes up 80% of sales, while PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series S/X take 9%, 7% and 5% respectively).
The rest of the chart features a good number of titles that we haven't seen for a while as Black Friday deals start to kick in. This does mean that even Switch mainstays like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft and Animal Crossing: New Horizons find themselves outside of the top ten this time — and Tears of the Kingdom is only just hanging on to a place in the top 40!
Here's a look at the top 40 in full:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|
8
|1
|Hogwarts Legacy
|
1
|2
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
2
|3
|
EA Sports FC 24
|
4
|4
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
3
|
5
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
NEW
|
6
|Super Mario RPG
|
NEW
|
7
|
Bluey: The Videogame
|
10
|8
|Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
6
|9
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
33
|10
|
Mortal Kombat 1
|
7
|11
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
-
|12
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|
-
|13
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|
9
|14
|
Minecraft
|
-
|15
|Gran Turismo 7
|
-
|16
|Forspoken
|
11
|17
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
-
|18
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Home
|
12
|19
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
-
|20
|Minecraft Legends
|
-
|21
|Final Fantasy XVI
|
-
|22
|
God of War Ragnarok
|
-
|23
|LEGO 2K Drive
|
20
|24
|Sonic Superstars
|
26
|25
|Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
|
17
|26
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
-
|27
|
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|
-
|28
|Just Dance 2024 Edition
|
-
|29
|The Crew Motorfest
|
21
|30
|
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|
-
|31
|The Last of Us Part I
|
22
|32
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
18
|33
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
NEW
|34
|Persona 5 Tactica
|
-
|35
|NBA 2K24
|
-
|36
|Resident Evil 4
|
-
|37
|Cyberpunk 2077
|
13
|38
|
Robocop: Rogue City
|
36
|39
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
19
|40
|The Grinch: Christmas Adventures
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments 25
Glad to see Hogwarts performing well. Will fish around for performance reviews. 6th place isn’t a bad start for Mario RPG. Forspoken must have gotten a sale. Glad to see renewed interest.
Didn’t expect Mario RPG to do super well, about in the right spot.
It is an old game really and a bit niche.
You would pick up Mario Wonder first or if on a budget.
Bluey...!
Damn that's low for Tactica, also thought Mario RPG would of charted higher than that just with the Mario title alone.
Also what's this Bluey video game, seems like surprise of the week to be charting that well.
WB took their time with the Switch port of Hogwarts Legacy because they knew if it arrived in a playable state it would sell bucketloads on the platform.
Kinda surprised how much TOTK has fallen off. I thought it would be an evergreen, but the sales have significantly slowed.
@OldGamer999
Back when they were both announced there were people who swore it was going to the big holiday game over Wonder.
@SBandy1 Honestly, they did a good job with the port and the desition to delay it was worth it. Specially since we knew the date for a while instead of only coming out for PS5 and Xbox X|S and teasing a possible Switch port.
Looking back that was so... questionable. I remember there was a game that was released in PS4 and Xbox One and then the publisher basically asked on Twitter "we will put it on Switch if people ask tho" which is just... why? The game appeared on the Switch anyway less than a year later too so they could've just announced it at the same time as the other platforms like what happened with Hogwards Legacy, even if it released later on.
@UltimateOtaku91 I can't speak for other regions, but Bluey is incredibly popular in the UK. Young children love it, and parents love it. Heck, maybe even the childless adults love it too.
@SBandy1 And then there's Square Enix who put cloud versions of PS2 games on Switch
Man I really wish they would actually properly port the KH games to Switch
I expected the Mario RPG sales would be much less than Mario Wonder, especially with Mario Wonder so close to it, but damn. Hopefully it sold better in other places because, if we only consider UK box sales, Paper Mario the Origami King had a better launch. Which I know some people online would be worried about.
@Anti-Matter Bluey is an amazing show and very popular so the sales make sense. Kinda weird seeing a resurgence of licenced games after being dead for one generation of consoles at the very least. Also not surprised the majority of sales being on Switch either seeing we are talking about a Nintendo console here.
I was kind of expecting Bluey to see an uncharacteristically high debut in UK for a children-focused tie-in game: the signs have been pretty encouraging on Amazon.co.uk for quite a while. I'm quite honestly in the camp of the fools who think it may outsell Avatar: Frontiers of Pandoria. Yeah, I know
Also, if I may ask: would it be possible to share last week's platform splits for FC 24 and Persona 5 Tactica?
I imagine Mario RPG's going to sell worse in the UK given there wouldn't really be any nostalgia for it there.
Only just bought Mario rpg today so I didn’t help!
@SalvorHardin
Well that’s their opinion.
Mario Wonder is new and a Mario platformer and is advertised very well.
Mario rpg was never gonna out Mario Wonder.
I'm guessing Mario RPG will sell better in other regions. But the Mario RPG type games usually sell much less than the main series of platformers.
Ironically it's also competing against Mario Wonder which most people would pick that game vs Mario RPG even if it's a beloved classic.
With saying that I'm playing RPG for the very first time and I can see why people love it, it's such a fun game.
I truly hope they don't see this as a sign that the more recent Mario RPG games before this remake are the go-to standard after all. Though honestly I feel like making the box art stand out more plus giving it the Legend of the Seven Stars subtitle would've helped boost sales. The box art (funny as it is) plus non-saying title don't really help much.
P5 Tactica at 34 is lower than expected. Wasn't anticipating it to be in the top 10 but at least the top 20. Does anyone have the percentage for sales across Switch, PS and Xbox?
@Axecon To be fair, TOTK is a much more expensive game physical, so vouchers are probably doing most of the work there.
Far too many reheats, rehashes and revisions of previous old games appearing on Switch imo. All Stars, Advance Wars, Links Awakening, Mario RPG to name but a few. Nintendo is getting lazy.
i expected hogwarts to go to the top due to switch users buying the game here is the digital foundry review of the switch version https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QWMpPABozKo
maybe gamers are finally getting tired of remakes or remakes that are bare bones
oof. Super Mario RPG is the best switch game (and remake) I've (so far) ever played. it's a bit sad to see it didn't make top 5.
super mario rpg came out in 1996 a different game existence back then when you only had a supernes or a genesis no ps yet i played it back then and enjoyed the game why the metacritic score for the remake of 83 is a little puzzling maybe nostalgia of the past is wearing thin.. or perhaps the 60 dollar price is the issue..
@Sam_ATLUS game has a 70's metacritic score on the ps xbox and the switch..
