Welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!
Before we get cracking with this week's epic battle, let's take a look at how Contact went on with its own duel. It was incredibly close; possibly one of the closest brawls we've seen to date, but ultimately the design favoured by North America and Japan won the round with 51% of the vote. Good effort though, Europe, bad luck.
This time, we're going to check out the original Donkey Kong on the NES. The arcade game was ported over to the Famicom in 1983, with a release in the West following in 1986. It remains one of the most iconic video games of all time, serving as a perfect introduction to Mario, who was known as Jumpman at the time.
As a bonus this week, we've included Donkey Kong Classics in the line-up, as this compilation contains both Donkey Kong and Donkey Kong Jr. It's such a great illustration, we simply couldn't leave it out.