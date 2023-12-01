Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After a slight delay in October, the Batman Arkham Trilogy finally arrives on the Nintendo Switch today. If you're wondering how each of these games holds up on Switch alongside the existing releases on the Wii U, Xbox and PlayStation, check out the video above.

GameXplain has shown off footage of every game including Arkham Asylum, Arkham City and Arkham Knight. All up, it's about 12 minutes of clips, so you can get a solid idea of how this trilogy runs on Nintendo's hybrid device compared to the rest.

Earlier this week, it was announced Switch fans would get timed exclusive access to the Batsuit from Matt Reeves' 2022 epic, The Batman. You can learn more about this in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: