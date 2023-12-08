The Game Awards 2023 turned out to be a pretty big night for Nintendo, with Switch announcements coming left, right and centre (you can find them all in our round-up). It was also a big one for wins. We have covered a few of those on the site already, but let's all give a big cheer for Pikmin 4, which managed to take home the award for Best Sim/Strategy Game!

The win came in one of Geoff Keighley's award floods, where the host reveals a bunch of winners in one go. This means that there was no acceptance speech (or really a chance to applaud) for Nintendo in this one, but it is a well-deserved win nonetheless.

Pikmin 4 was released on Switch earlier this year and soon became emblematic of the series at its best. In our 9/10 review, we referred to the game as "effortlessly essential stuff," so it is nice to see it land some award recognition as well (not that Nintendo was under-represented in the category, with Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp and Fire Emblem Engage also up for the prize).

The Big-N also saw wins in the Best Action/Adventure Game category, where The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walked away with the trophy, and Best Family Game for Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Good work all around, Nintendo!