The Game Awards 2023 turned out to be a pretty big night for Nintendo, with Switch announcements coming left, right and centre (you can find them all in our round-up). It was also a big one for wins. We have covered a few of those on the site already, but let's all give a big cheer for Pikmin 4, which managed to take home the award for Best Sim/Strategy Game!

The win came in one of Geoff Keighley's award floods, where the host reveals a bunch of winners in one go. This means that there was no acceptance speech (or really a chance to applaud) for Nintendo in this one, but it is a well-deserved win nonetheless.

Pikmin 4 was released on Switch earlier this year and soon became emblematic of the series at its best. In our 9/10 review, we referred to the game as "effortlessly essential stuff," so it is nice to see it land some award recognition as well (not that Nintendo was under-represented in the category, with Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp and Fire Emblem Engage also up for the prize).

The Big-N also saw wins in the Best Action/Adventure Game category, where The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walked away with the trophy, and Best Family Game for Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Good work all around, Nintendo!

What did you make of TGA 2023? Let us know in the comments.

