If you're a fan of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (and we're going to go out on a limb and assume that many of you are), then you'll want to pay attention.

A 'Master Works' art book looking at production designs from the game will be launching in Japan on 30th August 2024, containing a whopping 464 full colour A4 pages. The book will be split into three distinct sections (based on a rough Google translation) looking at art, materials, and story from the 2023 critical darling.

Storyboards, concept art, new illustrations, and more will be crammed into the new book, and while there's no word on a Western release at the moment, we feel it's probably just a matter of time, right?

There are only a few pages viewable right now, but let's take a peek together, hm?

Fingers crossed this one comes to the West at some point. We did get the lovely 'Creating a Champion' art book for Breath of the Wild, along with several other meaty tomes looking at the Zelda franchise as a whole. There's hope yet!