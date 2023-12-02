Earlier this week, Xbox's CFO Tim Stuart claimed there was a "mission" to bring Game Pass to "every screen" it possibly could including Nintendo devices.

Now, during an interview with Windows Central, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has provided an update, mentioning how there are actually "no plans to bring Game Pass to PlayStation or Nintendo". Here's exactly what he had to say:

"We have no plans to bring Game Pass to PlayStation or Nintendo. It's not in our plans."

Although it seems Game Pass won't be coming to Xbox's competitor platforms, Phil and the team at Xbox will still be thinking of Nintendo and PlayStation users as part of the Xbox community from here on out.

Following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Xbox most recently offered 10-year Call of Duty deals to multiple parties including Nintendo. On top of this, it's also expanded its Xbox cloud support.