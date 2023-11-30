Microsoft and Xbox have mentioned on a number of occasions how they want to make gaming more accessible than ever before, and during a recent appearance at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit earlier this week, Xbox CFO Tim Stuart reiterated this.

While he admits it's a "bit of a change of strategy" compared to Xbox's approach in the past and there's nothing seriously happening right now, the mission is to bring the company's "first-party experiences" as well as its subscription services to "every screen" that can play games. Here's what he had to say, courtesy of GameSpot:

"That means smart TVs, that means mobile devices, that means what we would have thought of as competitors in the past like PlayStation and Nintendo."

Prior to its recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Xbox did a 10-year deal with Nintendo to release Call of Duty games on its platforms going forward. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer also mentioned earlier this year how he wanted Nintendo fans to feel 100% part of the Xbox and Call of Duty community.

As for subscription services like Game Pass, getting this on other platforms might be more of a challenge for Microsoft.