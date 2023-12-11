You know that the holiday season is well and truly upon us when publisher No Gravity Games rolls out its annual free game giveaway, and 2023 is no exception.
The 'Switchmas Wonderland' Christmas giveaway begins today (11th December) and will run through until 21st December with one game being available for free on the Switch eShop each day. As is usually the case, this offer only applies to those with a North American eShop account.
There will be 12 free games up for grabs across the giveaway, with two available for free on the final day. To get involved, you will need to have any title from the No Gravity Games back catalogue downloaded on your Switch (including Pirates: All Aboard! which can be redeemed for free when signing up to the company's newsletter) and that will unlock the first day's freebie.
We will be updating the following list daily, so you can keep track of this year's free games:
- 11th December - Nonograms Prophecy
The free games are only available for 24 hours and the giveaway works on a chain basis where you can only get the free game of the day by downloading all of the ones that have preceded it. No Gravity Games will put each chosen title on sale for 24 hours after its '100% off' discount expires. So, if you miss a day but still want to keep the chain going, you can pick up those that slipped through the cracks at a heavily reduced price.
You can check out all of the games that featured in last year's event here for a better idea of the 'quality' — ahem — that we can expect this time around. More details on this year's Christmas giveaway can be found on the No Gravity Games website.
Will you be taking part in this offer? Let us know in the comments.
Nice gesture, even if there are no blockbusters in the menu
my switch's available memory is more expensive than any of this games
They must be rubbish is all I can say.
Time for the FREEWARE GIVEAWAY! Participated once since I just so happened to own a game published by No Gravity that was actually good, and all I can say is... well... none of it's malware?
@Baler I've participated in a few giveaways and there are definitely some fun games in them, which my kids and I have thoroughly enjoyed. Some quite memorable.
Not Tears of the Kingdom level memorable, but don't knock 'em unless you tried them.
Not saying any of these will be good, but it's not just rubbish that they give away.
They had been doing this every year so even if you miss it this year you may had another chance next year. Most of their games aren't anything to write home about though but hey it's free games.
Some games such as Destropolis and Star Horizon are okay. They also did a halloween giveaway, but haven't played them all yet. I say go for It, and If you don't like the game just archive it to save memory space.
Mark from Game Makers Toolkit on YouTube really likes Nova-111.
This is, what, the fourth time they've done this? I think I spent more time in the eShop "buying" these games than I have playing them.
@Bl4ckb100d You need to invest in a micro SD card, a terabyte is less than $100 so memory is actually pretty inexpensive. As others have said you can always download the free game then instantly archive it to free space and still qualify for future free games.
Seems Europe doesn't exist for them.
