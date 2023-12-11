Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

You know that the holiday season is well and truly upon us when publisher No Gravity Games rolls out its annual free game giveaway, and 2023 is no exception.

The 'Switchmas Wonderland' Christmas giveaway begins today (11th December) and will run through until 21st December with one game being available for free on the Switch eShop each day. As is usually the case, this offer only applies to those with a North American eShop account.

There will be 12 free games up for grabs across the giveaway, with two available for free on the final day. To get involved, you will need to have any title from the No Gravity Games back catalogue downloaded on your Switch (including Pirates: All Aboard! which can be redeemed for free when signing up to the company's newsletter) and that will unlock the first day's freebie.

We will be updating the following list daily, so you can keep track of this year's free games:

11th December - Nonograms Prophecy

The free games are only available for 24 hours and the giveaway works on a chain basis where you can only get the free game of the day by downloading all of the ones that have preceded it. No Gravity Games will put each chosen title on sale for 24 hours after its '100% off' discount expires. So, if you miss a day but still want to keep the chain going, you can pick up those that slipped through the cracks at a heavily reduced price.

You can check out all of the games that featured in last year's event here for a better idea of the 'quality' — ahem — that we can expect this time around. More details on this year's Christmas giveaway can be found on the No Gravity Games website.

