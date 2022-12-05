It's safe to say that we all love Switch games, but you know what's better? Free Switch games. Fortunately, No Gravity Games is once again giving them out by the sack-load this December (if by 'sack-load' you mean a maximum of 12, that is) as a part of the '12 Games of Christmas' - hey, it's certainly one way of getting games out there.
The event begins today (5th December) and will run through until 16th December with a brand new game being made available for free on each day. It's also worth mentioning right off the bat that this offer only applies to North American eShop accounts.
In order to get involved and grab these 12 free titles, all that you need to do is have one game published by No Gravity Games downloaded on a North American Switch account and you will see the game of the day appear on the eShop with the 'sale' icon that we all dream of: '100% off'.
The first three games in the event have already been announced, with each subsequent freebie appearing on the day. We will be updating the following list daily with all of the titles in the 12 Games of Christmas 2022.
- 5th December - Exorder
- 6th December - Graviter
- 7th December - Creepy Tale
The event works on a chain basis, so you can only get each day's free game by downloading the ones which have preceded it. No Gravity Games is putting each day's release on sale for the following 24 hours, so if you do happen to miss out a day but still want to get as many of the free games as possible, then you will be able to grab those you missed at a discounted price and keep the chain going.
Any game from the No Gravity Games library will make you eligible to begin the chain of freebies, including Pirates: All Aboard! which can be redeemed for free when signing up to the company's newsletter.
Further details can be found on the official No Gravity Games website.
What do you make of this offer? Is there any game that you hope to see appear? Let us know in the comments!
Comments (13)
Neat. What did Nintendolife think of these games? Does the reviewing staff think it's worth it to buy one of these games to get the other two for free?
EDIT: It's not good stuff. I looked. Very nice of them to do that though, but I'd never buy one to get the others.
Last game I got with a similar gimmick was an absolute joke of a game. Handing them out by the sackload is the first flag...
Just another scheme to get this publishers games near the top of the Eshop charts.
@Goofonzo You can get Pirate’s: All Aboard for free by signing up for the newsletter… but after seeing some of the games it might not even be worth the time lol
Well the Lineup seems a lot like last years give away. At least from the games announced so far.
Some of them are entertaining for what they are and others are real turds. And everything is free so you can't lose much besides a bit of your time.
The real turd last year, however, was the tie in promotion of the companys NFT with the giveaways.
@inactive 100% not worth signing up for the free game.
Free stuff is free stuff. I took advantage. Whether I actually play them or not though is a different story. Do any of the games come recommended?
Unfortunately, this giveaway is for US only.
https://nogravitygames.com/nfaq/
Only for USA, so...
To anyone bummed about being unable to partake in this offer, you're not missing out on anything.
I didn't mind Creepy Tale, but usually these games are instantly deleted after downloading. Hopefully Creepy Tale 2 is one of the games this time around.
Free game offers like this have never yielded something I want to keep on the console. Also, I don't need the anxiety of needed to get every game every 24 hours. "Missing a game will break the chain, and you won't be able to claim the next free games".
No thanks.
I suspect it’d like getting a bunch of RCMADIAX games. Or an Ashlee Simpson album. Or a Kevin Costner movie.
“My boat...”
