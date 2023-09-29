One of the surprises of Nintendo's recent Direct broadcast was the announcement Cing's classic point-and-click adventure series Another Code would be getting an enhanced release on the Nintendo Switch. It will contain the 2005 DS title Another Code: Two Memories (known as Trace Memory in North America) and the 2009 sequel Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories from the Wii era.

If you're wondering just how much of an improvement the latest version is, the YouTube channel GameXplain has put together a side-by-side graphics comparison video showing the original DS release alongside the new Switch version. As you can see, this new version is a massive step up from the original. It's also changed the perspective slightly, so the third-person camera is now directly behind the characters.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Unfortunately, there's no side-by-side of the new game next to the Wii release, but maybe we'll get this in time.

If you're not familiar with this series, you'll take on the role of Ashley Robbins who is on a journey to find out what's happened to her parents who went missing years ago and are believed to be dead. We won't go beyond this due to spoilers, but this collection will likely be worth a look if you're a fan of mystery-based point-and-click gameplay, and didn't experience the originals.