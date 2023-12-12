Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If by some freak accident, you somehow haven't picked up a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe just yet (and its continued prevalence in the weekly UK charts shows that there are still some out there who haven't), then perhaps Nintendo's latest trailer can sell you on the idea of picking up a copy.

This one is all about the circuits. All of 'em. With the full six waves of DLC tracks now available, there are a whopping 96 different courses to be raced around in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo is keen to show them off.

So we have this trailer, a whistle-stop tour of all 24 cups and the courses therein. There's even a selection of some of the toe-tapping tunes on display to keep things moving — yes, Coconut Mall once again brought a smile to our faces.

Does this trailer emphasise how nice it would have been to see one final cup bring the total up to a nice round 100? Yes it does. But hey, 'Mario Kart 9' has to have something up its sleeve and with 70 legacy tracks still missing from the latest in the racing franchise, there is still the chance to go 'Deluxer'.