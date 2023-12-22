Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following THQ Nordic's reveal earlier this year, South Park: Snow Day! now has a release date.

Snow Day! will be snowballing onto the Switch and other platforms on 26th March 2024. Digital pre-orders for Switch will be available "soon in 2024". There's a standard edition for $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99 and a digital deluxe version for $49.99 / £39.99 / €49.99. Here's what they include:

"Both pre-order editions include the Underwear Gnome Cosmetics pack including the Underwear Gnome hat, a stylish beard, and a green tunic. In addition to this, the Digital Deluxe Edition will also include cosmetic packs, weapon types, and a new game mode."

Fans of South Park can also look forward to physical Collector's Edition on the same date of the game's release, which includes a copy of the game, snow globe, toilet paper holder, knit beanie, Tarot cards and an original soundtrack. This version will set you back $219.99 / £189.99 / €219.99.