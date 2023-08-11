Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

THQ Nordic has announced a brand new South Park game which is coming to Switch in 2024.

South Park: Snow Day! is a 3D co-op title which sees Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny team up to celebrate "the most magical of days in a young child's life" — a snow day. A teaser trailer was shown off today during the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2023 presentation.

While not much has been revealed about the title, it looks to be an action-oriented game where you'll fight off enemies during a magical snow day. What's most notable about the game, however, is that it's in 3D. # Traditionally, 3D South Park games haven't exactly gone down well — South Park and South Park Rally on N64 weren't exactly... wonderful, let's say.

Rumours have been circling about a new 3D South Park game for a few years now, so hey, at least we've finally seen it.