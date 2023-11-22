Initially showcased in the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2023 presentation, we have today got a better look at the upcoming 3D battler South Park: Snow Day! which is set to be thrown onto Switch in 2024.

We didn't get all that much about the game from the initial reveal (apart from a sense of dread at seeing another 3D South Park game), but today's trailer gives a slightly better idea of what this one will be all about.

Note - we have linked the new trailer at the bottom of this article because, as you might expect in a South Park game, there is a bit of colourful language towards the end. The game has an M (17+) rating from the ESRB, so we'd recommend only watching if you are in the correct age bracket.

Snow Day will see you playing either by yourself or teamed up with three companions as you make your way through a snow-covered South Park in an attempt to defeat oncoming forces and... save the world? We're not exactly sure about the correlation between the two, but that's South Park for you.

For a little more information about what this game has in store and to get a look at some screenshots, check out the following from publisher THQ Nordic:

- It’s an all-new 3D co-op game.

- A blizzard of epic proportions has blanketed the town of South Park and it’s up to Cartman, Stan, Kenny, Kyle, and you, as the New Kid, to save the town.

- Experience cooperative gameplay for the first time ever in a South Park game with up to three friends or ally bots - unleashing powerful, coordinated attacks on your foes.

- Equip and upgrade devastating melee and ranged weapons. Deploy special abilities and powers that will bring hordes of enemies and epic bosses to their knees.

- Use a wide range of iconic cosmetics and customize your New Kid with endless possible combinations from beanies to Cheesy Poof T-shirts to chin balls.

We still don't have a precise release date for South Park: Snow Day! outside of '2024' for the moment, but for those of you who have already decided that this is a must-buy, the game is now available to pre-order for € 29.99 / $ 29.99 / £ 24.99.

What do you make of South Park: Snow Day! so far? Ball up your thoughts and chuck them our way in the comments.