Alongside the launch of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk, an update has also arrived for the storage service Pokemon Home.

This bumps the application up to Version 3.2.1 and most importantly adds compatibility for the Part 2 DLC. Here's a bit about what you can expect from this update, which also comes packed with the Blueberry Pokédex, new challenges and stickers:

"After you update your Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon HOME, you’ll find that you can also view a Pokémon’s stats from different games it’s been in while Pokémon HOME is connected to a game. Until now, the Change View function could be used only while Pokémon HOME was not connected to a game.

"The update for the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME also adds the Blueberry Pokédex under the Games tab in the Pokédex menu. New Challenges and stickers are available as well."