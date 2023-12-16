So, what did the other critics think of this latest chapter? Starting with Kotaku, it summed it up as having some great concepts, but feels the overall concept hasn't been "fully realized".
"The Indigo Disk may have some great concepts, but ultimately, the game still feels like a concept that hasn’t been fully realized. It has all the features of a great evolution of Pokémon’s design and narratives, buried by a game barely holding together."
Game Rant said it should be enough to keep players entertained over the festive period:
"Being the better of the two expansions, it makes The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero a far more compelling proposition and should help to draw in casual fans rather than just hardcore series veterans. Those looking for something to keep them busy during the festive period could certainly do a lot worse."
TechRaptor awarded it 7.5 out of 10, but was still critical of the game's performance:
"The Indigo Disk DLC has done what any Pokemon fan would want for a DLC by adding a new area to explore, Pokemon to hunt down and catch, and even shaken things up with more difficult battles. Performance woes still hold back this game from being truly great."
And ScreenRant summed up The Indigo Disk as the good outweighing the bad:
"Like The Teal Mask and the base games before it, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk is a fine experience that just feels like it needed more time to cook. The new features and additions make it an enjoyable DLC, but the performance problems occur frequently and are often distracting. The newest battles add a bit more challenge to Gen 9, and roaming around the Terarium to catch the latest Pokémon is still the biggest draw. Overall, the good outweighs the bad. There's no denying how fun it all is."