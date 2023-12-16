So, what did the other critics think of this latest chapter? Starting with Kotaku, it summed it up as having some great concepts, but feels the overall concept hasn't been "fully realized".

"The Indigo Disk may have some great concepts, but ultimately, the game still feels like a concept that hasn’t been fully realized. It has all the features of a great evolution of Pokémon’s design and narratives, buried by a game barely holding together."

Game Rant said it should be enough to keep players entertained over the festive period:

"Being the better of the two expansions, it makes The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero a far more compelling proposition and should help to draw in casual fans rather than just hardcore series veterans. Those looking for something to keep them busy during the festive period could certainly do a lot worse."

TechRaptor awarded it 7.5 out of 10, but was still critical of the game's performance:

"The Indigo Disk DLC has done what any Pokemon fan would want for a DLC by adding a new area to explore, Pokemon to hunt down and catch, and even shaken things up with more difficult battles. Performance woes still hold back this game from being truly great."

And ScreenRant summed up The Indigo Disk as the good outweighing the bad: