EA's Originals line continues on, with the company revealing Tales of Kenzera: ZAU at this year's Game Awards show. It will be launching on 23rd April 2024.
“Every story begins at the end of another.” Introducing Tales of Kenzera™: ZAU, an indie action-adventure platformer by the team at @surgentstudios in partnership with EA Originals.
More details soon.
Comments
Oh this looks cool! Platforming looks really tight too. Cautiously day 1 for me. Not too worried as EA Originals have been pretty good.
Been wanting to play some African mythology inspired games for a while.
...EA, just stop, no one wants your games.
Eh...
No thanks.
I prefer MySims get revived.
@Joeynator3000 I'm gonna disagree for this one. It looks dope af.
it looks cool.
But the Switch only gets EA originals games and none of the actual EA games except EA FC24
This actually looks good
